Muturi Accuse Gachagua Of Bullying and Sabotage

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has criticised DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of political bullying, double-speak, and undermining efforts to unite the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, Muturi warned that Gachagua’s push for a tripartite political arrangement risked fragmenting the opposition and weakening its collective ambition of winning the presidency.

The DP party leader questioned Gachagua’s commitment to the broader Wantam movement, arguing that the opposition should prioritise building a united national coalition rather than pursuing separate political interests.

“I wish to put the United Opposition on notice: the current political trajectory being pursued by Mr Gachagua raises serious questions about his commitment to the collective presidential ambition of the Wantam movement.

“His persistent attempts to undermine established cooperation and his insistence on tripartite political arrangements risk creating the impression that he is preparing for post-election political bargaining rather than prioritising the ultimate prize: State House,” read the statement.

Muturi questioned whether the opposition was focused on winning State House or securing positions for individual leaders and their political allies.

The former CS said building a winning political coalition required compromise, maturity and strategic thinking, warning that separate political arrangements could undermine the opposition’s chances.

Muturi also maintained that no individual or community had ownership of the United Opposition, insisting that political partnerships should be founded on mutual respect rather than ultimatums and supremacy contests.

“Let it be clear: No individual owns the United Opposition, and no community has a monopoly on Kenya’s presidency. Political partnerships must be built on mutual respect, not ultimatums, political bullying or supremacy contests,” he stated.

Further, Muturi questioned the assumption that three separate political formations could automatically secure victory for the Wantam movement, arguing that presidential elections could not be reduced to ethnic arithmetic, regional strongholds or individual bargaining power.

“The assumption that three separate political formations can automatically deliver the Wantam presidency is deeply questionable. Kenya’s presidential politics cannot be reduced to ethnic arithmetic, regional strongholds or individual bargaining,” he added.

His remarks come hours after Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i warned Gachagua over what he described as arrogance and pride.

Speaking on Sunday night, Matiang’i said Gachagua’s sentiments risk splitting the opposition and making it hard to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election