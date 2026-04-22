Muturi Calls for Resignation of IEBC Acting CEO Ledama Sunkuli

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called for the immediate resignation of acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ledama Sunkuli.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, Muturi cited serious concerns over the integrity of Kenya’s voter registration process.

The former Attorney General claimed that voter records were being altered without the knowledge or consent of registered individuals.

Muturi revealed that his driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was initially registered as a voter at Kavengero Polling Station in 2012, but has since been moved to another polling station without his knowledge.

“IEBC acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli must resign immediately over serious concerns on the integrity of the voter registration process.

“My driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was registered as a voter in 2012 at Kavengero Polling Station. But upon checking today, we found that Bernard is now registered in Newsite Kiambere, Mbeere South,” Muturi stated.

Muturi questioned how and when the transfer occurred, warning that such discrepancies point to deeper systemic issues within the electoral body’s data management systems.

“When did this happen? Why was he transferred without his knowledge or consent? The change affected his participation in the recent Mbeere North by-elections. This is why he was not even eligible to vote during the Mbeere North by-elections,” he stated.

The former CS argued that the recent resignation of Marjan Hussein was insufficient to restore public confidence, insisting that Sunkuli must also take responsibility and step down.

Muturi also issued a 14-day ultimatum to the IEBC to convene a National Electoral Consultative Forum bringing together political parties, religious leaders, civil society groups, independent ICT experts, and members of the media to address the concerns.

“I have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to convene a National Electoral Consultative Forum bringing together political parties, religious leaders, civil society, independent ICT experts, and the media,” he stated.

Further, Muturi also called for an independent audit of the voter register and the digital systems supporting voter registration.

“If IEBC fails to act within 14 days, I will initiate lawful and constitutional measures to compel accountability and protect the integrity of the electoral process,” Muturi added.