Muturi Calls Out President Ruto After Signing Conflict of Interest Act into Law

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has criticized President William Ruto following the signing of the Conflict of Interest Bill Act 2025 into law.

In a statement, Muturi said the main challenge in the fight against graft in Kenya was a lack of political goodwill from the government.

“We have no shortage of laws. What we lack is sincerity and political goodwill. The signing of the Conflict of Interest Act 2025 into law is yet another addition to an already full shelf of anti-corruption legislation in Kenya. But laws alone have never been the problem,” said Muturi.

Muturi noted that for corruption to be confronted in a meaningful manner, it must start from the very top, and everyone must be honest with themselves.

“We must be honest with ourselves: fish rots from the head. If corruption is to be confronted meaningfully, it must start from the very top, State House included. It is not just about institutions and frameworks; it’s about the integrity of those entrusted with power,” Muturi stated.

He further stated that many agencies mandated to fight corruption are themselves caught in the web of the very vice they are meant to uproot.

President Ruto on Wednesday, July 30, signed the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, into law at State House, Nairobi.

The new law outlines penalties for public officials who misuse their positions for personal gain and requires full disclosure of interests.

It disallows public officers from being influenced by offers of outside employment in the exercise of official powers, and bars them from entering into contracts with their reporting entities for the supply or disposal of goods.

