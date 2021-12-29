Connect with us

Myanmar Violence: Two Relief Group Members Killed During Military Attack on Christmas Eve

Relief group says that the Myanmar military killed two of their members in an attack that led to more than 35 deaths

By

Published

More than 35 people killed during military attack

KDRTV NEWS: Relief workers for Save the Children were among 35 people killed in eastern Myanmar during Christmas Eve’s attack.

The relief group broke the news on Tuesday; they blamed the countries military for the incident that killed at least 35 people in the Kayah state.

The group said that the military violence against civilians, including the aid workers, is intolerable.

READ ALSO: MYANMAR: 4 Dead As Junta Clashes With Militia

However, the military had reacted to the news they launched an attack against civilians.

The military spokesperson said they were attacked when they tried o stop seven cars. It said they were driving suspiciously.

The military spokesperson confirmed that they killed several people during the clash.

The anti-government militia operating in the area said that their troops, though they were targeted in the clash, the ones who were killed were civilians.

The Save Children group called upon the UN security council to intervene

READ ALSO: UN Calls For End Of Arms Sale To Myanmar Over Coup

The US embassy in Myanmar had criticized the military attack calling it barbaric

Since a military coup in February, Myanmar has been experiencing political instability that led to nationwide protests, violent ad crackdowns by the government forces.

The UN has warned that the country is at a higher risk of civil war.

