NACADA Announces Nationwide Crackdown Of Bars And Liquor Outlets Near Schools

ALCOHOL

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has announced a nationwide crackdown on bars and alcohol outlets located near schools.

In a statement on Monday, NACADA said the crackdown is anchored on the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which stipulates that such establishments must be situated no less than three hundred meters away from any nursery, primary, secondary, or other educational institutions serving individuals below the age of eighteen.

“The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) hereby announces a Nationwide Crackdown aimed at enforcing regulations regarding the placement of bars and other alcohol dispensing outlets in proximity to educational institutions or areas catering to individuals below the age of eighteen,” NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa said in a statement.

The NACADA CEO mentioned that the nationwide crackdown will be executed in collaboration with relevant National and County Government Agencies and seeks to ensure strict compliance with legal requirements about the positioning of such outlets.

Omerikwa noted that it will serve as a reminder to all players, in the community, of their role in enhancing the safe development and wellbeing of our children.

Further, he warned Kenyans selling alcohol in prohibited locations risk facing a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

“The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 further provides a penal liability for any person who sells alcoholic drinks in prohibited locations in the nature of a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both,” Omerikwa added.

