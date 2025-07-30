NACADA Clarifies Banning Sale of Alcohol in Supermarkets, Restaurants

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dismissed reports of banning alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsements.

In a statement, NACADA noted that the measures are policy recommendations, not law, and stressed that any implementation would follow established legislative procedures.

“This is a national policy, and contrary to reports suggesting that NACADA has banned certain practices such as alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsements, we wish to emphasize that no bans have been introduced.

“These measures are currently policy recommendations, not law. Their inclusion aims to initiate legal and regulatory reviews, subject to proper procedures,” NACADA stated.

The authority noted that it will develop a multi-sectoral implementation framework, bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, civil society, and the public.

“This process will set out practical steps towards achieving the policy’s aims. Any proposal that requires legal backing will undergo a thorough law review process, which will be transparent and inclusive. Most importantly, public participation will be central to this process, enabling citizens, businesses, and interest groups to share their views and address any contentious issues before implementation,” NACADA added.

The new policy proposes raising the minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol to 21 years and introduces strict advertising restrictions, including barring celebrities, influencers, and sports figures from promoting alcoholic products.

NACADA also recommended banning online alcohol sales, vending machines, and home delivery services.

Further the authority recommended establishing alcohol- and drug-free zones around schools and faith-based institutions and integrating life skills, drug education, and mental health awareness into school curricula.