NACADA Cracks Down on Major Drug and Illicit Alcohol Cartel in Kakamega

A multi-agency security operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dismantled a major narcotics and brewing hub in Kakamega South. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of more than 300,000 litres of illicit alcohol alongside a significant haul of cannabis sativa.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Administration Police, is part of the government’s 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting substance abuse. It focused on the Sigalagala area, long considered the epicenter of the illicit trade. Among those arrested was John Lisulu, identified as the alleged main supplier of cannabis to students at Sigalagala National Polytechnic, indicating how deeply these networks have infiltrated learning institutions.

Simultaneous raids on five brewing dens along the banks of River Yala led to the destruction of 5,000 litres of chang’aa and more than 100,000 litres of the notorious “Sigalagala” brew, a highly potent illicit alcohol. Earlier operations in Kakamega South had already netted 7,000 litres of illicit brew and destroyed 70,000 litres of Kangara in Malinya, Sigalagala, and Musingu villages showing the massive scale of production in the region.

Speaking after the successful crackdown, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa delivered a stern warning to traffickers and brewers: “To those merchants of death who are hell-bent on destroying the future of our children, hear this clearly: we are not relenting. This war is far from over. We shall not sit and watch as our children’s future is destroyed by drugs and illicit alcohol.”

He vowed relentless pursuit of criminal networks, adding: “The directive is clear, and our execution will be ruthless. No stone will be left unturned in this mission to reclaim our communities from the scourge of addiction. We will pursue every lead, dismantle every network, and shut down every brewing den.”

Dr. Omerikwa also raised the alarm over the falling age of alcohol initiation in Kenya, now as low as seven years, calling it a “national emergency.” He stressed that multi-agency collaboration remains the backbone of the fight: “This significant disruption of criminal activities in Sigalagala is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. This is a shared fight for the soul of our nation.”

The crackdown forms part of the broader Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, spearheaded by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, to curb the spread of drugs and illicit alcohol nationwide.

With the two suspects expected in court, the message from Kakamega is clear: the net is tightening around those profiting from poisoning communities and destroying the lives of Kenya’s youth.