NACADA Moves to Ban Online Alcohol Sales

 The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has launched the National Policy on the Prevention of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Use (2025), an extensive blueprint aimed at significantly curbing substance abuse across the country. Approved by Cabinet in June 2025 but not yet enacted into law, the policy signals a deliberate and urgent response to a growing public health crisis.

One of the most impactful proposals is raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21, a move that NACADA says will align Kenya with global standards and delay early exposure to alcohol. “The presence of alcohol advertisements near educational institutions undermines these endeavours by normalising the consumption of alcohol and portraying it as an appealing and glamorous choice,” NACADA stated. Surveys conducted by the agency reveals the urgency: 87% of over 15,000 university students reported consuming alcohol.

The government has introduced a new alcohol control policy that restricts people under 21 from entering liquor-selling outlets and imposes stricter advertising rules.

The policy also takes aim at aggressive marketing tactics targeting minors. Media personalities, influencers, and celebrities are now barred from endorsing alcoholic products, with only persons aged 25 and above permitted to appear in alcohol advertisements. “Our children’s future is not for sale. We must dismantle the culture of glamorizing alcohol use, especially among minors,” said NACADA Director-General Anthony Omerikwa.

To curb “digital loopholes,” NACADA has called for a complete ban on all digital alcohol sales, including app-based deliveries and vending machines. Alcohol will no longer be sold through home delivery, courier services, or online platforms. The policy also forbids the licensing of outlets within 300 meters of schools, places of worship, and residential areas, and prohibits alcohol distribution in supermarkets, petrol stations, restaurants, and similar outlets.

Critics, however, caution that some measures such as raising the drinking age may inadvertently push young adults towards illicit brews. “Instead of restricting choice, we believe the focus should be on educating drinkers on how to enjoy alcohol mindfully,” said Alex Chappatte, founder and CEO of African Originals, a Kenya-based beverage company.

Supporters maintain that strict enforcement is the key. Benjamin Odhiambo, project officer at Students Campaign Against Drugs (SCAD), commended the shift: “After several false starts and policy drafts that faded into thin air, we now have a policy in place. This is a powerful moment. But the struggle is far from over, especially with industry interference looming.”

The National Alcohol Policy 2025 is Kenya’s most ambitious attempt in decades to protect youth from the harmful influence of alcohol and reduce related health burdens. Its success will depend on how effectively the proposals are translated into binding legislation and sustained enforcement.

