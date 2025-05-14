NACADA Officials Arrest 10 Suspects In Homabay, Kisii With Illicit Substances

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) officers have arrested 10 suspects with illicit substances during a crackdown in Homa Bay and Kisii Counties.

In Oyugis, Homabay County, an intelligence-led operation conducted jointly by NACADA, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and the Administration Police Service (APS) resulted in the arrest of two individuals found in possession of suspected narcotics and contraband goods.

During the raid, 400 packets of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes, 14 packets of Oris cigarettes, and cash in various denominations, all suspected to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

One of the suspects was also found in possession of what is believed to be cannabis sativa. The contraband cigarettes are thought to have been smuggled into the country without customs clearance, contravening revenue and trade regulations.

The suspects are currently being held at Oyugis Police Station pending further investigation.

In a related operation in Kisii County, NACADA, in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and ANU Nyanza Region, raided a rental residence in Nyakongo Village, Kitutu Central Sub-county.

The team recovered 134 brooms suspected of being narcotic substances and two 90kg sacks of dried plant material believed to be cannabis sativa. Eight suspects were apprehended and are in police custody awaiting further legal action.

These operations follow the recent dismantling of a major drug distribution racket linked to a notorious drug baron in Kisii County just a month ago, underscoring NACADA’s determination and strategic momentum in dismantling drug networks across the country.

Further, NACADA urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report drug-related activities anonymously via the toll-free hotline 1192.

Also Read: NACADA Warns Content Creators, Social Media Influencers Against Promoting Drug Abuse