NACADA Shuts Down Ahadi Rehab Center for Poor Care

KDRTV NEWS – Kiambu County: The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has officially shut down the Ahadi Rehabilitation Center in Githunguri, Kiambu County, over what it described as grossly substandard services and inhumane living conditions.

The closure follows disturbing revelations that patients were being subjected to appalling circumstances: including inadequate medical care, lack of qualified therapeutic staff, and overcrowded, unhygienic sleeping quarters. A photo released by KBC paints a grim picture: torn mattresses tossed on tiled floors, threadbare blankets, and bare walls that speak volumes about the facility’s neglect.

“This facility was operating in blatant disregard of human dignity and health standards,” a senior NACADA official stated. “We cannot allow rehabilitation centers to become dumping grounds for vulnerable Kenyans.”

The decision underscores NACADA’s firm commitment to enforcing minimum care standards in drug rehabilitation centers. According to reports, Ahadi Rehabilitation Center had consistently failed to meet essential operational guidelines critical to addiction recovery -offering little in terms of structured therapeutic programs, medical oversight, or psychological support.

Community reactions have been mixed. While many residents and advocacy groups have applauded the closure, calling it a long-overdue act of accountability, others raised concerns about the lack of quality rehab alternatives in the region. “This was a necessary action,” said one local elder. “But we now need urgent investment in safe, certified recovery centers.”

This crackdown is part of NACADA’s broader initiative to weed out rogue rehab centers operating without proper licensing or ethical standards. The authority has vowed to intensify inspections and close any facility found violating the dignity and safety of its clients.

As many Kenyans grapples with a growing addiction crisis, this incident has reignited national conversations around how best to support recovery while ensuring rehabilitation spaces remain places of healing not harm.