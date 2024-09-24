NACADA Warns Content Creators, Social Media Influencers Against Promoting Drug Abuse

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concern over the growing trend of social media influencers and digital content creators promoting drug and substance use online.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 24, NACADA appealed to social and digital media influencers as well as content creators to cease promoting drug and substance use.

“Such content, often directed at young audiences, poses a significant threat to the fight against alcohol and drug abuse while undermining the efforts to protect vulnerable groups, especially children, from these harmful influences NACADA implores upon influencers and content creators against using their platforms to normalize or glorify drug use,” read part of the statement.

The authority mentioned that Social media platforms and digital content creators have a responsibility to uphold ethical standards and promote healthy behaviors among their audiences.

NACADA highlighted that promoting drugs and substance use not only normalizes this behavior but also violates Kenyan law.

“The Authority reminds the public that promoting drugs and substance use through social media is not only irresponsible but is also a violation of the law Under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 (ADCA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 1954, promoting, advertising, or encouraging drug use is illegal and punishable by law,” NACADA stated.

The authority also encouraged parents and guardians to closely monitor the content their children are exposed to online, particularly on social media platforms, which often lack adequate safeguards.

NACADA pointed out that parents should exercise control by enabling parental control settings, educating children about the dangers of drug use, and reporting any harmful content to relevant authorities.

