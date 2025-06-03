Nairobi Becomes Epicenter of Kenyan-Azerbaijani Prosperity Strategy

KDRTV News – Nairobi: President William Ruto on June 3 received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House, Nairobi, marking a fresh chapter in Kenya-Azerbaijan relations. The leaders underscored their shared ambition to deepen ties across trade, investment, tourism, green energy, mining, and cultural exchange.

“Our two countries are exploring opportunities of mutual interest and benefit, including trade and investment, tourism, green energy, mining and people-to-people ties,” Ruto emphasized during the high-level talks. Kenya views Azerbaijan not only as a gateway to Eurasian markets but also a partner in diversifying its energy mix and boosting sustainable development initiatives.

Azerbaijan inaugurated its embassy in Nairobi two years ago, laying a diplomatic foundation that President Ruto believes “will cement the flourishing of our two nations’ ties”. Minister Bayramov praised Kenya’s supportive environment for the mission, underscoring that the diplomatic presence facilitates smoother communication and paves the way for joint ventures in priority sectors.

Both officials highlighted growing tourism flows. Kenyan safaris attract Azerbaijanis keen for wildlife experiences, while more than 1,100 Kenyans visited Baku in 2024, drawn by global events such as COP29 and the Formula One Grand Prix. Plans are underway for joint cultural festivals and student exchange programs to boost mutual understanding.

The Azerbaijan’s expertise in oil and gas complements Kenya’s ambition to expand green energy capacity. Discussions covered potential partnerships in solar and wind power projects, as well as responsible mining initiatives. Bayramov invited Kenyan investors to explore opportunities in Azerbaijan’s recently liberated regions, rich in mineral resources.

Both governments agreed to organize joint business forums and trade missions to identify concrete projects. President Ruto welcomed an official invitation to visit Baku, signaling Nairobi’s readiness to elevate bilateral cooperation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

