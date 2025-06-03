Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nairobi Becomes Epicenter of Kenyan-Azerbaijani Prosperity Strategy

By

Published

President William Ruto on June 3 received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House,
President William Ruto on June 3 received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House,

KDRTV News – Nairobi: President William Ruto on June 3 received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House, Nairobi, marking a fresh chapter in Kenya-Azerbaijan relations. The leaders underscored their shared ambition to deepen ties across trade, investment, tourism, green energy, mining, and cultural exchange.

“Our two countries are exploring opportunities of mutual interest and benefit, including trade and investment, tourism, green energy, mining and people-to-people ties,” Ruto emphasized during the high-level talks. Kenya views Azerbaijan not only as a gateway to Eurasian markets but also a partner in diversifying its energy mix and boosting sustainable development initiatives.

President William Ruto Received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House,

President William Ruto Received Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at State House,

Azerbaijan inaugurated its embassy in Nairobi two years ago, laying a diplomatic foundation that President Ruto believes “will cement the flourishing of our two nations’ ties”. Minister Bayramov praised Kenya’s supportive environment for the mission, underscoring that the diplomatic presence facilitates smoother communication and paves the way for joint ventures in priority sectors.

Both officials highlighted growing tourism flows. Kenyan safaris attract Azerbaijanis keen for wildlife experiences, while more than 1,100 Kenyans visited Baku in 2024, drawn by global events such as COP29 and the Formula One Grand Prix. Plans are underway for joint cultural festivals and student exchange programs to boost mutual understanding.

The Azerbaijan’s expertise in oil and gas complements Kenya’s ambition to expand green energy capacity. Discussions covered potential partnerships in solar and wind power projects, as well as responsible mining initiatives. Bayramov invited Kenyan investors to explore opportunities in Azerbaijan’s recently liberated regions, rich in mineral resources.

Both governments agreed to organize joint business forums and trade missions to identify concrete projects. President Ruto welcomed an official invitation to visit Baku, signaling Nairobi’s readiness to elevate bilateral cooperation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/what-musalia-mudavadi-is-doing-in-azerbaijan/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021