Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nairobi CBD Shootout: Police Kill Two Suspected Robbers, Three Flee

Published

In a dramatic mid-morning incident on Tuesday, December 9, police officers shot and killed two suspected armed robbers along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). The shootout, which occurred shortly before noon near the Moi Avenue-Kenyatta Avenue junction, unfolded as detectives, acting on intelligence, confronted a gang believed to have just committed a robbery in the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that a five-man gang had allegedly attacked a man moments after he exited a nearby building, seizing an undisclosed sum of cash. Plainclothes police officers from Nairobi Central Police Station, who had been monitoring the area and had spotted the group trailing the victim, quickly intervened. When the suspects attempted to flee and brandished knives at the officers, police opened fire, fatally wounding two of them.

Central OCPD Stephene Nyakombo (also referred to as Philemon Nyakumbo) confirmed the incident, stating that a manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects, three of whom managed to escape, with one believed to have sustained gunshot injuries. Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse large crowds that gathered at the scene before the bodies were removed for autopsy.

This incident is the latest in a concerning pattern of daylight robberies in the Moi Avenue–National Archives area, often targeting individuals who have just withdrawn money from banks. Just last month, on November 13, an Embassava Matatu Sacco official was robbed of Sh500,000 after leaving Equity Bank’s Moi Avenue branch.

Detectives suspect that some of these robberies involve collusion between criminals and individuals with access to information inside banks or workplaces. Nairobi Region Police Commander George Sedah has assured residents that Nairobi remains safe, despite a recent surge in crime, and urged the public to report mugging cases.

Police have intensified security operations in the CBD, deploying undercover units to curb the rising crime, especially during the festive season.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Police Arrest Key Suspect Behind Robbery in Murang’a County

Police officers in Murang’a South Sub-County have arrested a key suspect linked to a robbery incident reported in the Kenol Market area. In a...

2 days ago
Kileleshwa MP Robert Alai Kileleshwa MP Robert Alai

News

Nairobi MCA Robert Alai Proposes Uniforms for CBD Hawkers

The battle over street trade in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has taken a new twist after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai proposed that all...

September 9, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025 09 08 at 18.05.39 WhatsApp Image 2025 09 08 at 18.05.39

News

Nairobi County, Police Launch Crackdown on Crime, Vandalism in Nairobi CBD

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Nairobi County have launched a crackdown aimed at restoring security in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD)....

September 8, 2025
Nairobi CBD Insecurity Nairobi CBD Insecurity

News

Nairobians Slam Police Over Worsening Muggings In CBD

Reports indicate that gangs, sometimes operating in groups of 20 to 30, roam in poorly lit areas such as Kimathi Street, Biashara Street, Kenyatta...

September 3, 2025