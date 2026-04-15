Nairobi Commuters’ Pockets Set to Bleed as Matatu Fares Rise by 25% Following Fuel Price Hike

Commuters across Kenya are set to dig deeper into their pockets after matatu operators announced a 25 per cent increase in fares, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices following the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The fare adjustment, which took effect on Tuesday night, April 14, comes after EPRA increased petrol prices by KSh28 and diesel by about KSh40 per litre, significantly raising operational costs for public service vehicles.

Addressing the media, Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha said the increase was inevitable due to shrinking profit margins. “We have agreed that we are going to increase matatu fares by 25 per cent across the country. Our income is going to go down, and we urge our customers to bear with us,” he stated.

Operators argue that diesel, which accounts for a substantial portion of daily expenses, has made it difficult to sustain current fares. One association representative noted that a typical matatu earns about KSh8,000 daily, but the recent diesel hike alone could consume nearly KSh2,400 per vehicle. “Our profit is going to go down,” he said, emphasizing the strain on operators.

The impact is already being felt across Nairobi and its environs. On major routes such as Thika Road, fares are expected to rise from KSh100 to around KSh125 during peak hours, while off-peak charges may increase from KSh70 to approximately KSh90. Commuters traveling from the Central Business District (CBD) to areas like Kawangware, Kibera, and Kangemi will now pay about KSh100, up from KSh80. Similarly, trips to Embakasi, Donholm, and Pipeline are projected to increase to between KSh125 and KSh130.

Long-distance routes are also affected, with fares to Rongai, Ngong, Ruaka, and Kikuyu rising to nearly KSh190 from KSh150. Even short-distance travel has not been spared, with fares increasing from KSh30 to about KSh40 in areas such as Eastleigh and Ngara.

Beyond urban transport, the ripple effect is evident in long-distance travel, with bus fares from Nairobi to Mombasa rising to about KSh2,000 from KSh1,500, while trips to Migori have increased to roughly KSh1,800.

Stakeholders in the transport sector have criticized the fuel price hike, terming it abrupt and poorly communicated. Motorists Association of Kenya Chairman Peter Murima expressed frustration, saying, “We are shocked, very angry, and feel betrayed by EPRA and the government. This is going to completely hamper transport.”

Operators are now calling on the government to reintroduce fuel subsidies and address inefficiencies in the energy sector. “There is a need for the government to bring back subsidies and deal with cartels affecting fuel pricing,” Karakacha added.

With the cost of living already high, the fare increase is expected to place additional pressure on households, raising concerns over affordability and access to reliable public transport.