Nairobi County Clamps Freemasons’ Hall Over Sh19 Million Land Rate Arrears

The Nairobi County Revenue Department on Tuesday, May 14, shut down the Grand Lodge of East Africa’s Freemasons’ Hall in the city center over a land rate default amounting to Sh19 million.

The crackdown was led by Revenue Team Leader Suzanne Silantoi and Chief Officer for Revenue Lydia Mathia and is part of a wider county campaign targeting rate defaulters across the capital.

“This particular premises owes Nairobi County over Sh19 million in land rates arrears,” said Silantoi during the operation.

“We will not only be clamping properties belonging to defaulters, but we are also moving to disconnect services such as water and sewer lines where necessary.”

According to county officials, the Hall was clamped following due process, including the issuance of demand notices and public warnings.

“Before any clamping is done, we issue demand notices and publish the same in local dailies, instructing landowners to settle outstanding rates,” Silantoi explained.

Mathia noted that although the operation might inconvenience tenants, the county is legally empowered to suspend services on defaulting properties.

“Disconnection of such services is within the law. If you can’t pay land rates, how do you expect to benefit from county services? It is unfortunate that tenants may suffer due to their landlords’ negligence,” she stated.

According to Nairobi County, it stands to recover up to  Ksh 10 billion Kenyan shillings in unpaid land rates.

County records indicate that only 50,000 of the approximately 256,000 registered parcels of land in Nairobi are currently up to date with their land rates, representing a compliance rate of just 20 percent.

The City County has warned that property owners who are in arrears will have their buildings marked, clamped, and notices issued to tenants, advising them to redirect rent payments directly to the Nairobi County revenue account until the debts are cleared.

