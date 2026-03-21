Nairobi County Demolishes Archives Public Toilets Overnight

Anger and confusion have gripped traders and residents in Nairobi following the overnight demolition of public toilets near the Kenya National Archives, a move that has disrupted livelihoods and sparked debate over the county’s urban renewal strategy.

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, saw the removal of the structure’s roof, doors, and windows, with parts of the walls also brought down. The facility, strategically located between the Archives building and nearby businesses, hosted several informal traders, including shoe shiners, who now face abrupt displacement.

Many affected traders arrived at the scene to salvage their belongings, only to find their workspaces destroyed. Some questioned why the operation was conducted at night without prior notice or consultation. “We were not informed. We just found everything gone,” lamented one trader at the site.

The Nairobi County Government is reported to have undertaken the demolition as part of a broader initiative to improve drainage and mitigate flooding in the city. The move follows recent heavy rains that caused widespread damage and loss of life, prompting decisive action from Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Sakaja had earlier warned that structures obstructing drainage systems and waterways would be removed without exception. “The directive was clear within 48 hours; we needed a concrete action plan to address flooding… implementation is now underway,” he stated during a recent inspection exercise.

Despite the justification, the demolition has drawn criticism from leaders and residents alike. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua condemned the move, arguing that it violated the rights of small-scale entrepreneurs who depend on such spaces for survival.

The removal of the toilets has also created a sanitation challenge in one of the CBD’s busiest zones. Commuters and pedestrians are now forced to walk to alternative facilities such as Aga Khan Walk or rely on nearby businesses, raising concerns about accessibility and hygiene.

Interestingly, a nearby structure located just meters from the demolished site remains untouched, fueling speculation about selective enforcement.

Data shows that public toilets in prime CBD locations generate significant income; sometimes up to KSh30,000 daily supporting youth and women groups previously tasked with their management.

While the county continues its push to modernize the city and address flooding under ongoing facelift projects, uncertainty remains over whether the demolished facility will be rebuilt or permanently removed.

The incident highlights the growing tension between infrastructure development and the protection of informal livelihoods in Nairobi’s rapidly evolving urban landscape.