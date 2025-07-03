Nairobi County Hits Historic Ksh13.8B in Own Revenue Collection

Nairobi City County has recorded its highest revenue collection since the onset of devolution, hitting Ksh 13.8 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year.

In a statement, Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county collected Ksh1 billion more than in the previous financial year.

“KSh 13.8 billion, this is a record since devolution. It’s up from last year’s KSh 12.8 billion, a strong KSh 1 billion increase. With this momentum, we can aim even higher. It’s possible when we all do our part as government and as citizens,” Sakaja said.

County Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge attributed the growth to aggressive collection drives and enforcement actions targeting land rates and rent defaulters.

“Under the leadership of Governor Sakaja, our revenue collection drive is working. We cannot have a city of millions being sustained by the few who pay. Everyone must contribute. We’re continuing enforcement on land rates, unified business permits (UBP), Nairobi Pay, house rents, and more,” said Njoroge.

The Housing department has recorded a significant increase in revenue from house rent collections, reaching Ksh800 million in the 2024/2025 financial year, the highest in over a decade.

According to Housing Chief Officer Lydia Mathia, this marks a sharp rise from Ksh500 million collected in 2023/2024 and nearly doubles the KSh 439 million collected in 2021/2022.

“The spike is attributed to enhanced enforcement, digital rent tracking, and recovery campaigns that peaked in May 2025, when the county collected a record KSh 200 million in a single month.”

The revenue announcement comes just days after Finance and Economic Planning CEC Charles Kerich tabled a KSh 44.6 billion county budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The budget allocates Ksh 31.2 billion for recurrent expenditure and Ksh 13.4 billion for development.