Nairobi County Issues 7-Day Disposal Notice for 295 Bodies

A somber ultimatum has been issued by the Nairobi City County Government, giving families just seven days to claim 295 bodies currently held at the Nairobi Funeral Home, formerly known as City Mortuary. Failure to do so will compel the county to seek legal authority for their mass disposal, highlighting strained public mortuary systems in the capital.

The sheer volume of unclaimed bodies raises a touching question: how do individuals, once known and loved, become forgotten in the cold confines of a morgue? Many of these deceased are victims of road accidents, mob justice, crime, or sudden illness, with others linked to police operations. Tom Nyakaba, the Chief Officer for Public Health in Nairobi County, explained the process: “A body is declared unclaimed after three months without a relative or acquaintance coming forward.”

The Public Health Act Cap 242 stipulates that a body should not remain in a public mortuary for more than 10 days. If a body remains unclaimed for 21 days, and after a 14-day public notice, authorities can legally dispose of it, typically through mass burial, upon securing a court order. However, the reality in Nairobi’s mortuaries often far exceeds these timelines. The Nairobi Funeral Home, built in 1953 with a capacity of 184 bodies, currently holds over 600, severely overstretched by the influx of unclaimed bodies.

Before disposal, the county undertakes key steps to ensure potential future identification. “When we do DNA and later find a match with a relative’s sample, we reach out to the family,” Nyakaba stated, emphasizing the importance of DNA sampling, especially for badly decomposed bodies.

The process also involves autopsies to determine the cause of death, even for non-criminal cases, and collaboration with multiple government agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ homicide department. Nyakaba stressed that disposal is not done in secrecy: “We invite civil society, the homicide department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations helps us, and we bury them in a manner that we can identify each body by row and grave.”

Civil society groups, including Amnesty International Kenya, have consistently voiced concerns over the mass disposal of unclaimed bodies. Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya, previously opposed similar plans, arguing that rushed disposals could violate the right to dignity in death and obstruct justice, particularly in cases involving suspicious deaths.

“The idea of being buried as an unclaimed body in a mass grave is probably one of our worst nightmares. Unseparated from the body mass of others, there is no individual anymore, just humanity decomposing against itself,” Houghton stated. He also highlighted the significant cost and complexity of exhuming bodies from mass graves for forensic investigations, potentially delaying justice for victims’ families.