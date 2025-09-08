Nairobi County, Police Launch Crackdown on Crime, Vandalism in Nairobi CBD

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Nairobi County have launched a crackdown aimed at restoring security in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking on Monday, September 8, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county, in partnership with NPS, has rolled out a joint security and infrastructure plan aimed at restoring order in the CBD, which has recently been plagued by muggings, vandalism, and street lighting failures linked to sabotage.

The Nairobi Governor said his administration has partnered with Kenya Power and the police to secure power feed points, fast-track lamp replacements, and provide armed escorts to utility crews working in high-risk areas.

“Together with the National Police Service, we have launched sustained joint operations to stamp out these crimes.

“Over the weekend, several suspects were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. Those found culpable will face the full force of the law. Let this be a warning, Nairobi will not be a safe haven for criminals,” Sakaja said.

In addition to enforcement, Sakaja said the county government is focusing on preventive interventions such as installing alternative power supplies at vulnerable junctions, launching public awareness campaigns on the dangers of vandalism, and working closely with businesses to strengthen surveillance.

“We are calling upon the business community to stand with us. Installing CCTV cameras and sharing intelligence will help us identify, track, and neutralize offenders more swiftly. Security is a shared responsibility, and together we can close the space on crime,” Sakaja added.

Further, Sakaja appealed for support from the national government to help bridge funding gaps in the restoration effort.

