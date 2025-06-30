Connect with us

News

Nairobi Hawker Boniface Mwangi Cofirmed Dead Two Weeks After Police Shooting

Bonface Mwangi Hawker shot during demonstration is dead.
Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a 22-year-old street vendor shot at close range by a police officer during recent Gen Z protests in Nairobi, has tragically died.

His passing on Monday, June 30, at 3:15 PM, comes after nearly two weeks in critical condition and a declaration of brain death just a day prior.

This devastating development has intensified public anger and calls for accountability against a backdrop of escalating police brutality concerns in Kenya.

Kariuki, who sold face masks, was shot on June 17 along Mondlane Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Eyewitnesses, including an Associated Press journalist, reported that he was unarmed and walking away when a masked police officer fired at him.

The incident which occurred amidst protests sparked by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) had informed Kariuki’s family on Sunday, June 29, that his brainstem had ceased functioning, declaring him brain dead.

Despite his heart and other organs remaining active, Kenyan legal frameworks prevented the family from taking him off life support until his heart stopped beating.

Family spokesperson Emily Wanjira confirmed his death, stating, “We will now have to get the total bill because we have been told he is no more”.

The hospital bill for Kariuki’s care had soared, exceeding Ksh3 million (approximately $23,500) and later reaching over Ksh3.5 million.

His father, Jonah Kariuki, is appealing for public assistance, lamenting the financial burden and demanding justice for his son.

