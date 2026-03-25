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Nairobi, Kiambu Among Top 10 Leading Counties in Voter Registration – IEBC

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of a voter registration process.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana has disclosed that the electoral body has registered 250,391 new voters. 

Speaking on Tuesday, March 24, Mukhwana noted that the new registrations have largely been concentrated in urban and peri-urban areas.

The IEBC Commissioner said Nairobi County is leading the exercise with 49,055 new registrations, followed by Kiambu County with 20,404.

Mombasa County comes third with 15,140 new voters, followed by Machakos with 11,687 and Nakuru with 10,432.

Kitui county has recorded 9,401 new voters, Kisii 8,871, and Kakamega 8,078. Meru County has registered 7,499 voters, with Murang’a close behind at 7,267.

However, Mukhwana expressed concern over the persistently low registration numbers in arid and semi-arid regions. The commissioner mentioned that Mandera has only 994 new registered voters, Elgeyo Marakwet at 552, Lamu at 578, Tana River at 241, and Isiolo at 112.

“Regrettably, the arid areas continue to perform dismally; Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River are almost stagnant, and that is because of the lower population density and the migration patterns,” he stated.

The IEBC Commissioner also observed that youth engagement in the registration remains low and stands at 32.65 percent.

“The youth engagement, as of today, remains low, but the overall percentage of the (newly registered) youth aged 35 and below stands at 32.65%. The 18-20 year olds are worst hit, we only have 67,888 of them,” he stated.

Mukhwana attributed the low numbers to delays in acquiring national IDs after leaving school and a lack of civic awareness.

IEBC launched the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on Monday, September 29, 2025, and is aiming to register 6.8 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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