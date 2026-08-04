Nairobi Lawyer Arrested Over Ksh 49.4 Million Land Deal Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Regional Office have arrested an advocate over the alleged theft of KSh49.4 million entrusted to him for the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, the DCI identified the suspect as Ally Ahmed Ally, an advocate practising under the law firm of Rasheed Rage and Nassir Advocates.

The lawyer was arrested within Kilimani Sub-County and is being investigated for the offence of stealing by an agent, contrary to Section 283(b) of the Penal Code.

“The suspect, who practises under the firm of Rasheed Rage and Nassir Advocates, was arrested within Kilimani Sub-County for the offence of Stealing by Agent, contrary to Section 283(b) of the Penal Code,” DCI said.

According to DCI, investigations established that the complainant entrusted the advocate with KSh49,400,500 on various dates between November 16, 2023, and January 3, 2024, to facilitate the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi.

However, instead of using the funds to complete the transaction, the suspect diverted the money and unlawfully converted it to his own use.

“Investigations established that the complainant entrusted the suspect with KSh49,400,500 on diverse dates between 16th November 2023 and 3rd January 2024 to facilitate the purchase of the land. However, instead of applying the funds for the intended transaction, the suspect allegedly diverted the money and unlawfully converted it to his own use,” the DCI said.

The suspect is currently in lawful custody and is undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.