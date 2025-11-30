Nairobi Leads in New HIV Infections in Kenya, With Youths Disproportionately Affected

Kenya is facing a concerning surge in new HIV infections, with Nairobi County recording the highest number of fresh cases nationwide.

Official data released today 30th November 2025 reveals over 3,000 new infections in Nairobi alone over the past year, contributing to a national total of 19,991 new cases.

This represents a 19% increase compared to the previous year, with young people aged 15-34 accounting for a staggering 54% of all new diagnoses.

The disproportionate impact on young people is a critical concern for health authorities. Factors such as low testing rates, inconsistent condom use, and limited access to prevention services in urban informal settlements are cited as key drivers of this trend.

Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, emphasized that Nairobi’s leading position “underscores the need for urgent, differentiated interventions that address the unique risks present in urban settings”.

Young women in cities are nearly twice as likely to acquire HIV as their male counterparts, further highlighting gender disparities in the epidemic.

These alarming statistics emerge just ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, 2025, serving as a clear reminder that the battle against HIV is far from over.

The Ministry of Health and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) organized a national HIV awareness half-marathon in Nairobi, themed “One Race, One Goal: Ending AIDS among Adolescents and Young People,” to raise awareness and encourage testing.

Free testing, counseling, and information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) were provided at the event.

Despite significant progress in HIV treatment, with 1.3 million Kenyans currently on treatment, the rise in new infections, particularly among youth and in urban centers, poses a serious threat to the country’s goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Health officials stress the need for sustained awareness campaigns, improved access to testing and prevention tools, and targeted interventions for vulnerable populations, including those in informal settlements and key populations.

The NSDCC’s latest report indicates that 1,326,336 Kenyans were living with HIV as of 2024, and AIDS-related deaths increased to 21,007 in 2024 from 18,473 the previous year, reflecting gaps in early diagnosis and treatment adherence.