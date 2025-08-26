Nairobi Man Caught Stealing Dustbins Begs for Mercy

A young man identified as Kevin Mbugua was apprehended in the Central Business District (CBD) on August 26, 2025, for the attempted theft of county dustbins. His tearful confession and plea for forgiveness sparked widespread discussion about urban security, poverty, and the effectiveness of law enforcement in the bustling capital.

Mbugua, visibly distressed and kneeling on the streets, confessed to the crime when confronted by county officers led by Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria. “I come from Thika East. I was trying to steal, but they found me. I have learnt my lesson. If you catch me doing this again, feel free to do whatever you want with me,” Mbugua stated, his voice trembling with emotion.He demonstrated to the officers how he had attempted to remove the dustbin and then returned it to its rightful place, pleading for leniency.

In a surprising revelation, Mbugua claimed this was his “first attempt” at stealing and that he was unaware of the market for stolen dustbins. “I have never sold any. I only planned to take it to Muthurwa market. Please forgive me; I will never steal dustbins again,” he implored. He attributed his predicament to dropping out of school in Form Two, citing difficulties with mathematics and overall comprehension. This personal detail has resonated with many, prompting discussions about educational access and its impact on economic opportunities.

Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria stressed the pervasive issue of vandalism and theft of public property in Nairobi. He revealed that numerous dustbins installed across the CBD have been either vandalized or stolen by unknown individuals. “They steal these dustbins and sell them to people dealing with scrap metal. If you see anyone interfering with county property, please inform us and help us arrest and stop them,” Mosiria urged the public.

The incident quickly went viral, sparking a torrent of reactions from Kenyans across social media platforms. While some expressed sympathy for Mbugua, attributing his actions to hunger and desperation, others were critical, demanding stricter penalties for such offenses. Yvonne Chepkurui, a netizen, commented, “This is hunger, people. Don’t beat him; just feed him. There are worse thieves with guns.” Conversely, Osiako Keith questioned Mbugua’s sincerity, stating, “He doesn’t deserve forgiveness. Why did he return it so quickly but can’t even carry it to where it’s sold?”

Zebedayo Nyataige advocated for increased CCTV surveillance, proposing, “Install CCTV in every corner of Nairobi city.” Sentiment that aligns with broader calls for smart city initiatives to deter crime and enhance public safety.