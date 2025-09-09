Nairobi MCA Robert Alai Proposes Uniforms for CBD Hawkers

The battle over street trade in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has taken a new twist after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai proposed that all hawkers should wear uniforms while conducting business.

Alai, known for his outspoken views, framed the move as both a security measure and a step toward modernizing the city. “The current state of hawking in the CBD is unsustainable,” he said in an exclusive interview. “It contributes to congestion, poses security challenges, and detracts from the city’s image. Uniforms will not only bring a sense of order and professionalism but also make it easier to identify legitimate traders from illicit operators.”

He added: “This isn’t about stifling livelihoods; it’s about creating a regulated, safer, and more organized environment for everyone – hawkers, residents, and visitors alike.”

The proposal suggests that uniforms would include identification badges, enabling county authorities to monitor hawker activities more effectively and reduce crime often associated with unregulated street vending. Proponents argue that such a system could elevate the public perception of hawkers by integrating them more formally into the city’s economic fabric.

While hawking provides livelihoods for thousands of families, traders often spill onto busy streets, disrupting pedestrian movement, traffic, and city planning. Governor Johnson Sakaja earlier this year ordered hawkers off key roads, including Moi Avenue, Ronald Ngala Street, and Latema Road – a directive that triggered stiff resistance from traders who said they had no alternatives.

Alai believes uniforms could strike a balance between livelihoods and order. “We need fewer press conferences and more action,” he said, criticizing Governor Sakaja’s handling of insecurity in the CBD. “The county must regulate hawkers through uniforms and also limit the number of matatus in the city centre.”

Despite Alai’s confidence, the proposal faces skepticism. Many hawkers fear the cost implications and possible harassment. “Where will the money for these uniforms come from?” asked Mama Mboga, a long-time vegetable vendor in the CBD. “We barely make enough to feed our families. This feels like another way to push us out.”

Urban development experts have also weighed in, noting that uniforms alone may not address the root causes of informal trade, such as unemployment and lack of affordable business spaces. They recommend a holistic approach involving designated vending zones, affordable licensing, and access to credit for small traders.