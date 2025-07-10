Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Faces 10-Day Disruption for Crucial Data Collection

Motorists using the busy Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit and Nairobi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highways should brace for significant traffic disruptions from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 20, 2025, as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) begins on a comprehensive survey and data collection exercise.

In a public notice issued this week, KeNHA announced that the disruption is necessary for collecting key information to guide the planned upgrade of the 175-kilometre Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road into a modern dual carriageway. The project is part of a broader initiative to improve transport infrastructure and enhance trade and mobility in Kenya’s transport corridor.

According to KeNHA, motorists using the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit (A8) and Nairobi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) roads will experience short stops during which they may be asked to provide journey details. These interviews and data points will help authorities gather crucial insights about road usage, traffic flow, and vehicle types.

The data collection will involve several methodologies including:

Origin-Destination Surveys – To track where trips begin and end.

Axle Load Surveys – To determine vehicle weight distribution.

Camera-Based Classified Cross-Sectional Counts – For classifying and counting vehicle types.

Turning Movement Counts – To assess traffic patterns at intersections.

KeNHA has also urged all motorists and road users to cooperate with traffic police officers and marshals during the exercise to minimize delays and ensure efficient data collection.

This exercise follows the approval of development proposals under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

Two major consortiums that is, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in partnership with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and Shandong Hi Speed & Road & Bridge International Engineering Co. Ltd have already received a green light to proceed to the next phase of the project. A third proposal from Multiplex Partners Co. Ltd is still under review.

The Nairobi-Mau Summit dual carriageway project is expected to cost approximately KSh 170 billion, with a large portion of the funding secured during President William Ruto’s state visit to Beijing in April 2025. The public will be required to pay toll fees for 30 years to repay the Chinese loan funding the construction.

The NSSF has committed to investing up to KSh 25 billion, projecting better long-term returns compared to conventional Treasury bonds and bills. Officials have assured that this investment will benefit both the public and the Fund’s contributors.

KeNHA concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to minimizing disruptions during the data collection period while calling on the public for patience and support as Kenya advances its infrastructure development agenda.