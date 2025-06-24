Nairobi National Park Faces Threat as Atwoli Pushes for Urban Expansion

Nairobi, often celebrated as “The Green City in the Sun,” is facing a contentious debate over its iconic Nairobi National Park. Francis Atwoli, the powerful Secretary-General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), has ignited a strife by proposing the dissolution of the park to accommodate the city’s burgeoning population and infrastructure needs. This radical suggestion, made on June 22, 2025, has drawn sharp criticism from conservationists and environmental advocates worldwide.

Atwoli argues that Nairobi, which he claims now hosts over 15 million people compared to 200,000 in his youth, can no longer sustain its current population and infrastructure. He insists that development must take priority for Nairobi to become a functional and reliable international hub, advocating for wider roads, modern industrial parks, and sufficient space for economic activities.

His controversial solution involves relocating the park’s diverse wildlife, including lions and black rhinos, to the Maasai Mara, freeing up the 117 square kilometers of prime land for urban expansion. “We must use the national park land around Nairobi. We must take those animals to Maasai Mara,” Atwoli stated, emphasizing the need for a “new Nairobi”.

However, conservation groups like the Friends of Nairobi National Park (FoNNaP) have vehemently condemned Atwoli’s proposal as “misguided” and “ecologically disastrous”. Established in 1946, Nairobi National Park is Kenya’s oldest national park and a global symbol of urban-nature coexistence.

FoNNaP highlights the park’s crucial role as a “green lung” for the city, mitigating air pollution, absorbing carbon emissions, and regulating the local climate. They warn that dismantling the park would lead to irreversible environmental damage, fragment ecosystems, and endanger vulnerable species. The idea of mass wildlife translocation has also been dismissed as “logistically and ecologically unviable,” likely resulting in high animal mortality and ecological imbalance.

Beyond environmental concerns, the park holds significant economic value as a major tourist attraction, supporting jobs and enhancing Kenya’s global image as a safari destination. The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) has also weighed in, terming Atwoli’s remarks as “reckless, ill-informed, and deeply alarming”.

They stress that the park is a “priceless ecological, cultural, and national asset” and that its destruction would contradict Kenya’s constitutional commitments to sustainable development and environmental protection. ISK urges adherence to sustainable land use principles and warns against sacrificing natural ecosystems for short-term infrastructural gains.

This debate highlights a long-standing tension between urban development pressures and conservation efforts in Nairobi.

While Atwoli’s vision for a transformed Nairobi aims to address congestion and economic growth, critics argue that sacrificing such a unique natural heritage would be a profound and irreparable loss for both Kenya and the world.

The #SaveNairobiPark movement has gained traction online, reflecting widespread public opposition to the proposal.

The future of Nairobi National Park remains a critical point of contention, with conservationists and various professional bodies advocating for its preservation against the backdrop of rapid urbanization.