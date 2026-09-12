Nairobi Police Boss Bars Political Rallies From CBD

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has announced that large political rallies will not be allowed in Nairobi CBD on Sunday.

Speaking on Saturday, Mohamud said the decision was reached by the Nairobi Regional Security Committee as authorities sought to protect businesses, ensure the free movement of people, and safeguard the rights of other CBD users.

“Large political rallies will not be permitted. We will not allow [them] to disrupt the normal function of the CBD,” Mohamud said.

The Nairobi police boss explained that the Nairobi CBD is a critical national commercial and public space used by workers, businesses, families, tourists, worshippers and visitors.

Mohamud warned political groups against defying the directive, saying police would take action against anyone attempting to hold a large rally in the city centre.

He, however, said the directive was not intended to deny Kenyans their constitutional rights but to balance political freedoms with the rights of other citizens.

“Our position is therefore not intended to deny anyone their constitutional right. It is intended to ensure that public order, business continuity and movement, and the rights of other citizens are protected,” he said.

This comes as the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi movement is scheduled to hold a rally at Jacaranda grounds on Sunday.

The movement has spent the better part of the week mobilising supporters across Nairobi County ahead of the event.

On Friday, Sifuna announced that the movement will begin with a church service at the All Saints’ Cathedral at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

After the service, the procession will pass through the city and head towards the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East for the Linda Mwananchi Mega Rally.

“The programme is short: we will start with prayers so that God can increase the confusion among our enemies, then we will head to Jacaranda. What’s your excuse for not joining us?” he posed.