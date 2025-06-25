Nairobi Protester Hides in Dustbin – Honors Fallen Gen Z Heroes

Amidst the escalating chaos of recent protests in Nairobi, a striking image has emerged, capturing both the raw fear and defiant spirit of demonstrators: a man seeking refuge inside a metal dustbin, clutching a lit candle. This viral moment, unfolding on June 25, 2025, during a “memorial march” to honor victims of the 2024 Finance Bill protests, has ignited widespread discussion and highlighted the intense atmosphere on the streets of the capital.

The individual, whose identity remains largely unknown, was captured on video inside a large street dustbin near Aga Khan Walk, a Kenyan flag wrapped around his head. He held a lit candle, a touching gesture intended to commemorate those who lost their lives in previous demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill 2024. Despite the apparent attempt to hide, the act of lighting the candle, as some observed, paradoxically drew attention to his unusual sanctuary.

Eyewitness accounts and the protester’s own words reveal a profound sense of fear. “Sahi tunaogopa kutoka huko inje ni balaa kabisa. Hata naskia kulia. Sijui nifanye nini, sujiu kama watatumaliza,” he reportedly stated, expressing his terror of stepping out and the possibility of being “finished” by authorities. He also voiced concerns about “goons” accessing the city, appealing to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to intervene.

The protests on June 25, 2025, were not only a memorial for past victims but also fueled by ongoing public rage over police brutality, including the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody and the shooting of street vendor Boniface Kariuki. President William Ruto has called for peace, urging protesters to operate within the law, even as reports indicate at least 50 injuries in Nairobi alone and instances of police being overwhelmed by demonstrators.

While some observers found the dustbin incident humorous or even a bid for “clout chasing,” many others recognized it as a clear illustration of the dangers faced by protesters.

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer of Environment, has also condemned the vandalism of newly installed dustbins during these demonstrations, emphasizing that while the right to protest exists, property destruction is a criminal offense.

However, the viral image of the man in the bin transcends the debate over property, becoming a powerful symbol of vulnerability and the desperate search for safety amidst civil unrest.