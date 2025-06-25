Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Nairobi Protester Hides in Dustbin – Honors Fallen Gen Z Heroes

By

Published

Protester hides inside newly installed CBD dustbin.
Protester hides inside newly installed CBD dustbin.

Amidst the escalating chaos of recent protests in Nairobi, a striking image has emerged, capturing both the raw fear and defiant spirit of demonstrators: a man seeking refuge inside a metal dustbin, clutching a lit candle. This viral moment, unfolding on June 25, 2025, during a “memorial march” to honor victims of the 2024 Finance Bill protests, has ignited widespread discussion and highlighted the intense atmosphere on the streets of the capital.

The individual, whose identity remains largely unknown, was captured on video inside a large street dustbin near Aga Khan Walk, a Kenyan flag wrapped around his head. He held a lit candle, a touching gesture intended to commemorate those who lost their lives in previous demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill 2024. Despite the apparent attempt to hide, the act of lighting the candle, as some observed, paradoxically drew attention to his unusual sanctuary.

Eyewitness accounts and the protester’s own words reveal a profound sense of fear. “Sahi tunaogopa kutoka huko inje ni balaa kabisa. Hata naskia kulia. Sijui nifanye nini, sujiu kama watatumaliza,” he reportedly stated, expressing his terror of stepping out and the possibility of being “finished” by authorities. He also voiced concerns about “goons” accessing the city, appealing to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to intervene.

The protests on June 25, 2025, were not only a memorial for past victims but also fueled by ongoing public rage over police brutality, including the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody and the shooting of street vendor Boniface Kariuki. President William Ruto has called for peace, urging protesters to operate within the law, even as reports indicate at least 50 injuries in Nairobi alone and instances of police being overwhelmed by demonstrators.

While some observers found the dustbin incident humorous or even a bid for “clout chasing,” many others recognized it as a clear illustration of the dangers faced by protesters.

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer of Environment, has also condemned the vandalism of newly installed dustbins during these demonstrations, emphasizing that while the right to protest exists, property destruction is a criminal offense.

However, the viral image of the man in the bin transcends the debate over property, becoming a powerful symbol of vulnerability and the desperate search for safety amidst civil unrest.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021