Nairobi Ranked Africa’s 2nd Most Polluted City

Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, is facing surging air quality crisis. On August 13, 2025, the city ranked as the second most polluted major city in Africa and the 12th most polluted globally, according to data from the World Air Quality Index (WAQI). The dark milestone indicates a growing public health and environmental emergency for one of Africa’s fastest-growing urban centers.

A Daily Struggle to Breathe

For 62-year-old Mary Njoki, a Mathare North resident, these statistics translate into a daily battle for survival. “Even as we talk on the phone now, I am holding my inhaler,” she says. Once a roadside trader, Njoki was forced to close her business after her doctor warned that prolonged exposure to traffic fumes was life-threatening. She now makes soap detergent at home, earning less but protecting her health. “I had no choice. I had to stop or I wouldn’t be alive,” she explained.

In Mathare, inhalers have become as common as mobile phones. Community health promoter Isabella Nzioki says residents are adjusting their routines just to cope.

“We encourage people to open businesses after rush hour when fumes are lower,” she says. “We’ve also lobbied the county government to collect waste regularly, but that’s just scratching the surface.”

The Sources of Toxic Air

Nairobi’s air is infused with dangerous PM2.5 particles, tiny pollutants about 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. These particles penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, heightening risks of strokes, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer.

The city’s elevated PM2.5 levels averaging 14.4 µg/m³ in 2024, nearly three times the WHO’s recommended limit of 5 µg/m³ result from multiple sources:

Traffic emissions, especially from diesel vehicles in chronic congestion.

Open waste burning, particularly at the Dandora dumpsite.

Industrial emissions near residential neighborhoods.

Dust from construction and unpaved roads, often trapped by local weather conditions that limit air dispersion.

On August 13, Nairobi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 137, placing it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

Health Toll Across Generations

Dr. Jackim Nyamari of Aga Khan University warns of widespread health consequences: “We’re seeing lung cancer, environmental asthma, and premature lung ageing. A 20-year-old exposed to massive air pollution develops older lungs faster, reducing life expectancy and enabling early death.”

Short-term exposure to carbon monoxide also disrupts oxygen circulation, causing headaches, dizziness, and breathing difficulties. Women report worsened menstrual pain, adding another layer to the crisis.

Urban Growth, Rising Pollution

Nairobi’s population has ballooned from 4.3 million in 2018 to 5.2 million in 2022, with projections of 6 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization drives higher waste generation, vehicular fumes, and industrial output, overwhelming the city’s limited pollution control measures.

The crisis mirrors regional trends, with Kampala and Addis Ababa also ranking among the world’s most polluted cities in the same index.

Solution

Experts say addressing Nairobi’s toxic air requires stricter emissions standards, cleaner energy adoption, improved waste management, and stronger enforcement of environmental laws. Public awareness campaigns, personal protective measures such as masks, and regional cooperation will also be very important.

For Nairobi City residents like Njoki, the crisis is painfully personal. “Breathing clean air should be a right, not a luxury,” she says, clutching her inhaler, a lifeline in a city choking on its own growth.

Her plea echoes the urgency for Nairobi’s leaders to act decisively: without bold measures to curb emissions, improve waste management, and enforce environmental standards, millions of lives will continue to suffocate under a toxic haze that should never have been allowed to thicken.