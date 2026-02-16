Nairobi to Add Conservancy Fee to Water Bills in New Waste Reform Plan

Residents of Nairobi will soon see a new charge on their monthly water bills after Governor Johnson Sakaja unveiled plans to introduce a conservancy fee aimed at overhauling the capital’s struggling waste management system.

Speaking during an interview with NTV Kenya, Sakaja confirmed that the county government has already engaged the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) to integrate the levy into the existing water billing framework.

“Nairobi needs sustainable solutions that are not quick fixes, especially on the issue of garbage. We have finally agreed with WASREB to include the conservancy fee in the water bill,” Sakaja stated.

For years, Nairobi’s waste collection system has been plagued by aging garbage trucks, vandalised bins and inconsistent funding.

The governor argued that the new levy would provide predictable revenue to service grounded vehicles, procure modern waste-handling machinery and distribute durable bins across residential estates and commercial areas.

“When I was growing up in this city, every bill of water had a component that included solid waste management, which disappeared. But now with this fee, everybody will be paying because it is sustainable; we will be able to service our vehicles and other logistics,” he added.

County officials say the move marks a transition from emergency clean-ups that collapse within months to a structured, self-sustaining urban waste system financed directly by service users.

The reforms align with a broader national initiative championed by President William Ruto, who recently pledged a KSh4 billion investment to support Nairobi’s cleanup. The plan includes a citywide cleanup exercise set to begin on April 1, 2026, and the relocation of the long-standing Dandora dumpsite to a modern waste treatment facility in Ruai.

“We have agreed to clean the city of Nairobi. Nairobi cannot be the city in the garbage,” Ruto said in recent remarks.

Beyond collection, Sakaja revealed that the county will partner with private investors and national authorities to convert waste into organic fertiliser and renewable energy.

“In the past, garbage was just a cost centre; there was no revenue, and that led to pending bills. So we are partnering with the national government because they will do the offtake of fertiliser that will come from the waste,” he said.

Urban policy analysts note that attaching the levy to water bills could enhance compliance due to widespread water connections. However, consumer groups have urged transparency, warning that households are already grappling with a high cost of living.

The county administration has pledged public participation forums before rollout, assuring residents that the exact fee structure will be communicated clearly.

Officials insist the conservancy fee is not an additional tax burden but a necessary service charge designed to deliver a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Nairobi.