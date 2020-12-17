Connect with us

News

Nairobi to Elect New Governor as Senators Vote to Impeach Mike Sonko

SONKO HOS
Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – The Senate has affirmed the decision by Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

In a steamy session on Thursday evening, Senators supported all the charges that Sonko had been indicted for in the December 3 impeachment motion.

Sonko had been accused of gross violation of the constitution, misuse of office, gross misconduct and committing crimes and national law.

Senators voted to impeach the Governor despite his prosecution team arguing that MCAs did not follow the procedure when impeaching him. The argument was that the County Assembly did not have the required 88 MCAs to impeach Sonko as more than 57 lawmakers were in Mombasa on the material day.

The impeachment brings an end to Sonko’s tumultuous tenure at City Hall. The governor has had a rough time since December last year when he was charged over corruption at a Nairobi Court. He was consequently locked out of his office until the hearing and determination of his case.

Nairobians to Elect New Governor

Ordinarily, the Deputy Governor is supposed to assume office in case a Governor is impeached. But Nairobi has not had a substantive Deputy Governor since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

This, therefore, means that County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura will assume the role of Governor on an acting basis until the election of another Governor in the next 60 days.

However, Nairobians should expect a lot of court battles before then.

Already, there are reports that Igathe might attempt to return to City Hall because he did not officialy tender his resignation to the IEBC.

