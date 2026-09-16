Nairobi to Register Street Photographers and Issue Identification Badges

NAIROBI, Kenya — Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced new measures aimed at organizing street photography in the capital, detailing plans to introduce a formal registration system and issue identification badges to recognized creatives.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, during an engagement forum with hundreds of street photographers and creatives at City Hall, Sakaja explained that the badge system will distinguish legitimate operators from unregistered individuals while building a direct link between members of the creative industry and county authorities.

“The County will introduce a formal registration and identification system for street photographers, including badges, to distinguish recognized creatives operating in the city,” Sakaja said. “Today, I met hundreds of street photographers and creatives to chart a better path for the creative sector. Capture our beauty, document our transformation, protect our city and tell Nairobi’s story to the world.”

The initiative comes as young creatives who operate along major CBD thoroughfares—such as Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Muindi Mbingu Street, and around the National Archives—recounted ongoing operational challenges, including harassment, disruption of their work, and demands for unofficial payments.

Addressing concerns regarding public shooting fees, Sakaja clarified that the county’s free photography arrangement for street photographers remains active under the policy established in 2022. He stressed that regular street photographers operate without fees, whereas commercial heavy photography operations under the Nairobi County Finance Act attract charges of up to KSh 50,000.

“In 2022, I made a decision to let photographers in town do photography for free, not only to create jobs for our youth, but also to improve creativity and market our city,” Sakaja noted.

To further bolster youth livelihoods and digital marketing capacity, the Governor announced plans to roll out free Wi-Fi across selected public spaces in Nairobi. He also urged street photographers to explore establishing SACCOs and cooperatives, register for the Social Health Authority (SHA), and act as visual city ambassadors.

Additionally, Sakaja asked photographers to assist City Hall by documenting city violations—including illegal dumping, littering, vandalism, and improper traffic conduct by matatus and boda bodas—while maintaining strict standards of professionalism and respecting public privacy.

Although an exact launch date for the badge framework has not yet been set, the county plans to construct a comprehensive database of CBD street photographers to enhance structured, long-term collaboration.