Nairobi Water Announces 24-Hour Supply Interruption Affecting Several Nairobi Estates

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a planned 24-hour water supply interruption that will affect several residential and commercial areas across Nairobi County.

In a public notice on Sunday, the company said the shutdown will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, and end at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Nairobi Water explained that the interruption is necessary to facilitate the installation of new pipe connections near Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way.

“Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd (Nairobi Water) wishes to inform its customers and the general public of a planned water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas within Nairobi City.

“The interruption is necessary to install essential new pipe connections near Kianda School off Waiyaki Way to improve service reliability in the area,” the notice read.

The water supply interruption will affect the entire Westlands, Riverside, Parklands, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Upper Hill, Lower Hill, Madaraka, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI Flats, Mbagathi Hospital, DOD and Uhuru Park.

It will also affect Dog Unit, Langata Women’s Prison, Kibera, Jamhuri, Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley and Ngong Road.

Nairobi Water advised customers in the affected areas to use the available water sparingly during the shutdown period.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and asked residents and businesses to exercise patience as it undertakes the works aimed at improving water supply services.

“Customers in the affected areas are advised to use the available water sparingly during this period. Nairobi Water regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates customers’ patience and understanding as we undertake these essential works to improve water supply services,” the notice added.