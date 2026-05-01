Nairobi Water Announces Temporary Water Disruption in 12 Areas

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a temporary water disruption affecting 12 residential areas in Nairobi County.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, NWSC said the disruption follows a major pipeline burst along the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete transmission line near Gigiri.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. (Nairobi Water) wishes to inform the public of a temporary water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas in the city, following a major burst on the NCT–Kigoro– Gigiri–Kabete transmission pipeline at Gigiri.

“The incident has disrupted water supply to all areas served from Kabete Reservoirs, including the following and their environs,” read the statement in part.

The affected areas include: Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Nairobi West, Uthiru, Karen, Kibera, and Lang’ata.

The utility company noted that repair works are currently underway, with teams from the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply.

Nairobi Water indicated that normal supply in the affected areas is expected to resume by Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00 am.

“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply. Water supply is expected to resume by 6:00 AM on Saturday, May 2, 2026,” Nairobi Water said.

The firm advised residents in affected areas to use available water sparingly and prioritise essential household needs as the situation is addressed.

To support affected customers during the interruption period, Nairobi Water said water tanker services remain available for priority needs.

“Nairobi Water regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers as efforts are made to restore normal supply,” the company added.