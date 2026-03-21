Nairobi Water Announces Water Supply Disruption in Several Nairobi Estates

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a water supply disruption affecting several estates within Nairobi County.

In a statement on Saturday, March 21, Nairobi Water said the disruption was caused by a burst on the Kabete–Kilimani transmission pipeline, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 20, 2026, at around 1:00 a.m.

NCWSC noted that its technical teams were deployed immediately and are currently working to replace the damaged section of the pipeline, conduct pressure testing, and restore normal supply.

“This is to inform you of a temporary water supply interruption in your area due to a burst pipe on the major Kabete-Kilimani transmission pipeline, which occurred last night, Friday, March 20, 2026, at 01:00 am.

“Our technical teams responded immediately, and repairs are ongoing to replace the damaged section, conduct pressure testing, and safely restore the system,” the notice read in part.

The affected estates include: Kileleshwa, Kilimani, State House area, Ngumo, KEMRI, Highrise, Nairobi West, Upperhill, Madaraka, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The utility company said water services will resume fully by Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

“Water supply is anticipated to be fully restored by Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This timeline allows for thorough repairs on this critical transmission line while prioritizing safety and infrastructure integrity,” the company added.

In the meantime, Nairobi Water urged residents in the affected estates to use any stored water sparingly and prioritise essential needs as the restoration process continues.

This is the second water supply disruption linked to heavy rains and flooding across Nairobi County. Earlier in the week, the company announced that water supply had been restored in six major estates after technicians repaired a damaged transmission pipeline along Outering Road.