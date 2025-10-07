Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Nairobi Water Declares Citywide Crackdown on Bill Defaulters

Published

Nairobi Water disconnection exercise for outstanding bills
Nairobi Water disconnection exercise for outstanding bills

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a major water disconnection exercise targeting all consumers with outstanding bills, beginning October 15, 2025.

The utility, which is the licensed water service provider for Nairobi County, stated that the exercise is a decisive enforcement measure to recover overdue arrears and safeguard the sustainability of both bulk and retail water service provision.

“The Company wishes to inform the general public that a water disconnection exercise will commence on 15th October 2025 as a decisive enforcement measure to recover overdue arrears from all defaulting consumers,” said Acting Managing Director Martin Nang’ole.

The disconnection drive will cut across all categories of consumers, including government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), county governments, water service providers, commercial entities, and domestic consumers. The NCWSC noted that repeated notices and reminders had gone unheeded by a significant number of account holders, prompting the need for stricter enforcement.

“Despite repeated notices and reminders, a significant number of accounts remain in default. The Company has exhausted all avenues of engagement and now finds it necessary to undertake this action,” Nang’ole stated.

To avoid disconnection, consumers have been advised to settle all outstanding bills immediately through NCWSC’s authorized channels.
Payments can be made via:

M-Pesa Pay Bill 444400

NCWSC customer portal

Partner banks and official pay points

Or by dialing *260# to query and pay water bills conveniently via mobile.

The utility emphasized that reconnections will only be processed upon full settlement of outstanding balances, and no institution or consumer is exempt from the enforcement measures.

For customer assistance, NCWSC has urged affected parties to seek clarification through its toll-free line 0800 724 366 or alternative hotlines 0724 253 582 and 0703 080 000.

“We urge all affected parties to treat this notice with utmost urgency and take immediate corrective action. Timely payment and responsible consumption are vital for sustainable water services,” the company said in its public notice.

The NCWSC reiterated its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable water services, noting that this commitment depends on consumers’ cooperation through timely bill payment.

