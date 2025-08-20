Connect with us

Nairobi Water Employee Charged Over Forging Certificates To Secure Employment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday arraigned Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony, a Revenue Collection Assistant at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd, for allegedly using a forged academic certificate to fraudulently secure public employment.

In a statement, the EACC said Chepkwony presented a forged KCSE certificate, falsely claiming to have attained a mean grade of C+, and purported it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

This enabled her to secure employment at the water body and subsequently earn salaries and benefits amounting to Ksh 7.59 million.

Following the investigations, the matter was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who approved the suspect to be charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, deceiving a principal, forgery contrary to Section 345 and uttering a false document (forged certificate) contrary to Section 44(b)(4) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act, 2012.

Chepkwony was processed at the Integrity Centre Police Station and later arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she denied the charges.

The High Court granted the suspect release on a cash bail of Kes 100,000 or an alternative bond of Kes 500,000.

