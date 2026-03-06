Nairobi Water Supply Set for Major Boost as New Gigiri–Karura Pipeline Project Begins

More than three million residents in Nairobi’s eastern parts are set to benefit from improved water supply following the launch of a major water transmission pipeline project designed to strengthen the city’s distribution network.

The Gigiri-Karura-Outer Ring Road Transmission Pipeline Project, implemented by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), aims to increase water transmission capacity as the capital struggles to keep up with rising demand driven by rapid urban growth.

Once completed, the 8.4-kilometre bulk transmission pipeline will deliver an additional 211 million litres of water per day, helping meet Nairobi’s projected demand of about 370 million litres daily.

The project has received a Special User License (SUL) from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), allowing controlled access to construct part of the pipeline underground within Karura Forest while complying with environmental conservation regulations.

According to project details, the DN1400 transmission pipeline will run from the Gigiri Reservoir to Karura Reservoir before extending to Outer Ring Road. A three-kilometre section between Gigiri and Karura will be installed underground along an existing cycle track corridor inside the forest, stretching from Whispers Avenue to Kiambu Road (KFS Gate C).

Authorities say the design intentionally utilises an already cleared corridor to minimise ecological disturbance and prevent intrusion into undisturbed sections of the forest.

Vegetation clearance will be kept to a minimum, and any trees that may be affected during construction will be replaced in accordance with KFS environmental guidelines. Restoration and replanting efforts will also be undertaken in collaboration with conservation stakeholders, including Friends of Karura Forest.

Construction activities within the forest are expected to take about four months (120 days), after which all affected areas will be restored under approved environmental management plans.

Before approval, the project underwent a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA). The process included extensive public participation involving neighbouring residents, forest user groups, conservation organisations, and other stakeholders.

Following the review process, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) granted environmental approval, with implementation set to proceed under oversight from KFS, NEMA, Friends of Karura Forest, and AWWDA.

Speaking after the approval, AWWDA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Joseph Kamau described the project as a critical investment in Nairobi’s long-term water resilience.

“This transmission upgrade is a strategic intervention to strengthen bulk water conveyance and ensure reliable supply to eastern Nairobi as demand continues to grow,” said Kamau.

He added that the agency had taken careful measures to protect the environment during construction.

“We recognise the environmental significance of Karura Forest and have carefully designed the works to utilise existing corridors, minimise disturbance and ensure full restoration,” he said.

The pipeline project forms part of broader efforts to modernise Nairobi’s water infrastructure and improve the reliability of supply across the city.