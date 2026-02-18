Nairobi Water Warns of 26-Hour Water Supply Interruption

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a 26-hour water supply interruption in parts of Nairobi County.

In a public notice, NCWSC said the interruption beginning Friday, February 20, 2026, at 6:00 am and is expected to end on Saturday, February 21, at 8:00 am.

The company noted that the disruption is due to the planned shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant to facilitate essential works aimed at improving production efficiency.

“The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will temporarily shut down the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant from 20th February 2026 at 06:00 am to 21st February 2026 at 08:00 am to carry out essential works aimed at improving production efficiency,” read the notice.

The interruption will affect multiple areas, including Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Dagoretti, Kawangware, Waithaka, Uthiru, Mutuini, Kibera, Kangemi, Loresho, Lang’ata, Nairobi West, Madaraka, Karen, Ngara, Gigiri, and parts of Upper Hill.

Key institutions and facilities expected to be impacted include the University of Nairobi main campus, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), KEMRI offices, Village Market, UNEP, and the US Embassy in Gigiri, among others.

NCWSC advised customers in the listed zones to use available water sparingly during the interruption period and to store sufficient supplies in advance.

The water company expressed regret for any inconvenience that will be caused by the 26-hour water shortage.

“We appeal to all affected customers to use the available water sparingly during this interruption period and to store sufficient quantities where possible. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the notice added.