Nairobians Slam Police Over Worsening Muggings In CBD

Reports indicate that gangs, sometimes operating in groups of 20 to 30, roam in poorly lit areas such as Kimathi Street, Biashara Street, Kenyatta Avenue, and the National Archives. Victims say the criminals often disguise themselves to blend in, some even pretending to be street content creators before launching coordinated attacks. “Nairobi CBD is no longer safe. Thieves and phone snatchers have taken over. We are on our own,” said one resident in frustration, tagging police and city authorities.

The violence is not confined to muggings. On Sunday, August 24, armed individuals stormed businesses at Nanak House along Kimathi Street, chanting the “wantam” slogan as they threatened traders with knives. “I heard people outside singing ‘wantam’. One of them came inside and strangled me while threatening me with a knife. They then entered with sacks, closed the door, and took everything,” recounted a distraught trader.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has raised concerns that women are increasingly the prime targets of these thugs. “Cases of thugs using crude weapons like knives, machetes, real and toy guns to steal from unsuspecting members of the public within the CBD have become rampant. Their main target is women,” he warned, urging the National Police Service (NPS) to act swiftly.

While police initially dismissed the Nanak House raid as a targeted dispute, public perception remains that insecurity is spiraling. Many residents argue that the city has slipped back to the crime-ridden 1990s era characterized by dark streets, armed gangs, and minimal police visibility. “It feels like we are back to those days no lights, knives, syringes, and no police in sight. We are terrified,” said a shopkeeper near the National Archives.

The insecurity extends beyond the CBD to hotspots in Eastlands, Kamukunji, Lang’ata, Embakasi, Dagoretti, and Githurai 45, where muggings, robberies, and violent attacks remain common. Experts cite unemployment, drug abuse, and poverty as key drivers fueling the crime wave.

As pressure mounts, authorities are being urged to deploy more visible and effective policing to restore public trust. In the meantime, residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid isolated streets, and walk in groups whenever possible.

For now, Nairobians say the CBD remains a risky place after dusk – its once-vibrant streets now shadowed by fear.