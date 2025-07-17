Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara Arrested

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara has been arrested at her home, just days after she defied a summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Her apprehension has triggered power shake-up, raising questions over its timing, motive, and the vague details behind the operation.

Kihara, known for her vocal stance during the controversial Ndabibi farm evictions, had boldly defended President William Ruto’s decision to evict residents — an action that displaced hundreds. Her unwavering loyalty to the ruling regime at the time drew widespread criticism, and now, many Kenyans are seeing her arrest as a classic case of political karma. This is supported by a viral phrase making rounds on social media suming up the sentiment: “Karma doesn’t need GPS — it always finds the address.”

Despite the high-profile nature of the arrest, even the DCI officers involved appeared uncertain about the actual charges. Reports suggest the directive came from Nairobi, but no one is willing to disclose exactly who issued the order. This vagueness has led to intense speculation, with Kihara’s allies accusing the state of using investigative bodies to settle political grudges.

Supporters of Kihara believe she is being targeted for her close ties to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is increasingly facing isolation from within the Kenya Kwanza alliance. One supporter said “You can arrest her, but not her courage,” applauding her resilience and strength amid what they see as political persecution.

The arrest comes at a volatile moment for Kenyan politics, where internal divisions and succession battles are fueling strategic takedowns.

Whether this arrest is a genuine step toward justice or a calculated political move remains to be seen.