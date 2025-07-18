Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara Freed on Bond Over Incitement Remarks

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara has been released on a personal bond of Sh50,000, following her arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts on charges of offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.

The charges came from remarks allegedly made during a public gathering in Nairobi on July 8, 2025, where she is accused of uttering offensive words with intent to provoke a breach of the peace. Kihara’s court appearance on Friday, July 18, 2025, came after her arrest at her Nakuru home on Thursday, an event live-streamed on her Facebook page.

According to the charge sheet, Kihara claimed that “goons” were transported to Naivasha in an NYS bus and trucks to Mai Mahiu during the recent Saba Saba protests, further alleging police complicity. However, the MP did not take a plea, as her legal team, led by Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka and advocate Ndegwa Njiru, vehemently objected to the charges. They argued that the charge sheet failed to disclose any recognizable offense and labeled the prosecution a “politically motivated witch-hunt”.

Kihara’s lawyers asserted that the charges, brought under Section 94(1) of the Penal Code, Cap 63, Laws of Kenya, are based on an outdated and legally defunct section enacted in 1930. Njiru highlighted that Article 33 of the Constitution expressly provides for freedom of expression and questioned the legality and relevance of applying such an old statute in the current constitutional framework. Kalonzo Musyoka further pointed out that other politicians have made similarly provocative statements without facing prosecution, suggesting a selective application of the law.

The defense urged the court to declare the charges illegal and defective, and to release the MP unconditionally, invoking powers under Section 4 of the Magistrates Act. They also called upon the court to consider Articles 19, 21, 27, and 33 of the Constitution, along with Section 89 of the Criminal Procedure Code, in determining whether to proceed with the case.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through State Counsel Victor Owiti, opposed the defense’s request, maintaining the charge’s merit and asserting that the law remains enforceable unless declared unconstitutional or repealed by Parliament.

The case is set for mention on July 29, when the court will rule on whether MP Kihara will plead to the charges.