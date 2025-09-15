Naivasha Residents Face Hippo Attacks and Disease Outbreak as Lake Water Rises

The tranquil shores of Lake Naivasha have transformed into a battleground, as unprecedented flooding forces a deadly confrontation between displaced residents and increasingly aggressive wildlife. Thousands in the Kihoto informal settlement are grappling with submerged homes, economic devastation, and the terrifying reality of hippos roaming their streets, alongside the looming specter of waterborne diseases like cholera.

The rising water levels of Lake Naivasha, described as “abnormal” even during dry seasons by Dr. Patrick Omondi, Director of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), have pushed wild animals, including hippos, buffaloes, zebras, and giraffes, from their natural habitats into nearby estates and farms. This ecological shift has led to increase in human-wildlife conflict, with Kihoto, Marula, North Lake, and Oserian areas bearing the brunt.

“The full effects of the rising lake are now being felt with tens of animals pushed away from the flooded riparian land into nearby homes,” stated Francis Muthui, Chairman of Friends of Lake Naivasha. He highlighted that hippos are now straying into Kihoto estate, the Nairobi-Nakuru railway line, and the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road in search of pasture, posing a significant threat to residents and motorists.

The human toll is staggering. Over 3,000 households, impacting approximately 15,000 residents, have been affected by the relentless flooding. Josiah Okumu, a resident of Kihoto, voiced the pervasive fear: “We live in constant fear of hippo attacks. Many of us can’t afford to move, and our livelihoods are destroyed”. Rose Adayo backed this sentiment, emphasizing the economic devastation that has left families trapped in a perilous situation.

The danger posed by hippos is not new to Lake Naivasha, but the current crisis has exacerbated it. Hippos are responsible for an estimated 500 human deaths annually across Africa, making them one of the continent’s deadliest mammals. Their immense power, speed, and territorial nature make encounters incredibly dangerous. In 2020 alone, approximately 40 people were attacked by hippos on Lake Naivasha, with 14 fatalities. A Chinese tourist tragically died in 2018 after being attacked by a hippo while taking photographs on the lake’s shores.

The current situation is a “deadly mix” of humans and hippos competing for a shrinking strip of land, a consequence of the lake swelling to its largest size in nearly a century due to heavy rains and deforestation in its basin. Area MCA Alex Mbugua is advocating for government compensation for property owners with valid title deeds to facilitate relocation, a critical step in mitigating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

As the lake continues its relentless rise, the residents of Naivasha face an uncertain future, caught between nature’s fury and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.