Nakuru County Announces Free Uniforms for All ECDE Learners

Nakuru County is set to roll out a free uniform programme for all public Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) learners beginning October 2026, in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and strengthening early learning.

Governor Susan Kihika made the announcement during a bursary distribution event at Dundori Vocational Training Centre, where hundreds of students benefited from county education support.

“Beginning in October this year, we will provide free uniforms to all public ECDE learners in Nakuru County,” Kihika said. “This forms part of my agenda to give our children a strong educational foundation while easing the cost of schooling for parents.”

The initiative comes amid ongoing concerns that, despite ECDE being part of Kenya’s free basic education framework, parents still shoulder costs such as uniforms, meals, and learning materials – making access to early education difficult for many families.

Beyond uniforms, the county government is expanding its investment in early childhood education through complementary programmes. Kihika confirmed that learners will continue benefiting from the county’s feeding initiative, popularly known as the Uji Programme, which provides porridge to support nutrition and school attendance. “In addition to free uniforms, our ECDE learners continue to benefit from the Uji Programme, construction and equipping of modern ECDE centres, and recruitment of teachers,” she added.

During the event, the governor also highlighted the scale of bursary allocations in the region. In Dundori Ward alone, 957 students received bursaries totaling Ksh4.78 million, while across Bahati Sub-County, 5,885 learners were awarded Ksh25.6 million. The funding targets students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure continuity in education.

Kihika urged young people to take advantage of the national government’s Ksh30,000 capitation for vocational training institutions, encouraging enrolment in centres such as Dundori VTC.

The ECDE programme has been under county governments since the implementation of devolution following the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, with full operational transfer occurring after the 2013 general elections.

The governor reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to inclusive education, stating, “We remain committed to ensuring bright children from financially disadvantaged families access quality education. No child will be left behind.”

The uniform programme, alongside feeding and infrastructure investments, signals a broader strategy by Nakuru County to improve access, retention, and quality in early childhood education.