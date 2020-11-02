Nakuru County Assembly Closed Over COVID-19 Cases Spike

(KDRTV)-Nakuru County Assembly has been closed for two weeks after a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the county.

According to the county assembly speaker Joel Kairu, measures would be established to have assembly meetings on a virtual platform.

“In view of the aforementioned and upon consulting with the house leadership, I wish to issue the following directives: All physical meetings including plenary are hereby suspended for a period of fourteen (14) days effective from 3rd November, 2020,” said the Speaker, in a communication released on Monday.

The Speaker further announced that all MCAs would be required to undergo COVID-19 tests before the assembly sessions..’ resumption.

“The operations in the Assembly shall be scaled down and those in non-critical sections be advised to work from home. Finally, should the COVID 19 circumstances change including marked decrease in infections, I shall, with dispatch, issue fresh guidelines,” said the Speaker.

KDRTV understand that Nakuru county recently featured among the list of counties registering the highest spike in cases of coronavirus

Reports indicate that out of 724 news cases reported on Monday, Nakuru alone recorded 46 cases of infections after Nairobi county.

“Honourable members, we are sitting on a time bomb and, therefore, it is our singular duty to have this bomb detonated through the strict adherence to all Ministry of Health protocols. As leaders in this County, we must stand to be counted in the fight against the virus. Although the issued protocols may. for now, appear punitive. sadly, we have little or no choice if we were to effectively address the pandemic,” added the Nakuru County Assembly Speaker.

This development has emerged when there is confusion in Kenya after mixed opinions are evident concerning the closure or reopening of school and reinstatement of lockdown measures.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier warned that his administration considered another lockdown to prevent coronavirus second wave.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education also reportedly hinted that it was considering reopening learning institutions fully.

