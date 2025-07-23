Nakuru Girls’ High Closed Indefinitely After Violent Student Riot Over Exams

Nakuru Girls’ High School, a prestigious institution in Nakuru County, was indefinitely closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, following a destructive student rampage. The unrest, which occurred on Tuesday night, resulted in significant property damage, including the destruction of end-of-term examination materials and broken windows.

According to school principal Rose Menjo, the chaos erupted shortly after 9:30 PM when students disrupted normal school activities and breached the examination and evaluation room. While initial reports suggested student dissatisfaction with the timing of the upcoming end-of-term examinations, Principal Menjo linked the strike more to exam anxiety than outright opposition to the schedule. Students had reportedly insisted that the school administration push back the examination dates, but their request was not granted. The extent of the damages is currently being assessed by the State Department of Public Works.

The incident at Nakuru Girls’ High School marks the latest in a concerning wave of student unrest across Kenya, particularly as national examinations approach which is very alarming . Several other schools have experienced similar disruptions in recent weeks. Just days prior, on Sunday, July 20, Kaplong Girls High School in Bomet County was closed indefinitely due to student protests over alleged inappropriate behavior involving academic staff . Students at Kaplong Girls reportedly destroyed property and accused a male teacher of sexual misconduct.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, Tambach Boys High School also faced closure after students staged a coordinated walkout at 3 AM, though the specific reason for their unrest was not publicly disclosed. Other notable incidents include Chebisaas Boys High School students disrupting learning over an “underwhelming” concert and Litein Boys High School students protesting over undercooked rice. Lari Boys High School in Kiambu County was also closed on July 13 after a fire, linked to student unrest, destroyed key facilities following students being denied access to musical instruments.

The surging frequency and varied causes of these protests, ranging from exam pressure and alleged staff misconduct to food quality and concert dissatisfaction, demonstrates potential deeper, underlying issues within the Kenyan education system.

Education sector professionals have voiced concerns over the negative impact of these strikes on students’ academic performance and the disruption to the academic calendar and as a result, the situation raises questions about school management, student welfare, and overall preparedness for the examination season.