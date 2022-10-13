Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika Withdraw Her Support For The Detained Granny

A video of a detained granny caught the attention of many netizens including Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

However, soon after the governor learned about her story, she sent a lawyer to help out the granny only to abandon the plans to settle granny’s bail money later. Kihika had offered to pay 200,000 Kenyan shillings bail. She abandoned her plans shortly after investigating the case and what transpired to it.

Through her Facebook page, Kihika announced that she would withdraw her support after uncovering clashing certainties fondling on the case.

Governor Kihika said that she had sent her lawyer to help the 75-year-old as earlier promised but opted to bail out when she realized that the granny was behind bars over contempt of court and not matters relating to the land dispute.

“We sent a lawyer to the Nyahururu courts yesterday but unfortunately the facts are not as they appear. Without getting into the details it is fair to say it’s a dispute that has been running since the 1960s. Though like all of you I felt a lot of sympathy for her due to her advanced age, the facts are not as they were narrated.”

“The Granny and her family are in jail not on the land issue, but for contempt in the face of the Court. The facts are quite bad, I therefore sadly withdraw as my intention was to help what appeared to be a helpless widow only for the reality to be different,” part of Kihika’s statement read.

The video had touched Kihika and vowed to help her with the case.

“Oh my goodness, where is this? Is she still being detained? I am willing to send a lawyer to her and her sons and help pay any required bail, this is not right,” the governor wrote on her Facebook page.