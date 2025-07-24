Connect with us

Nakuru Police Officer Who Killed Senior Colleague Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail

Published

The High Court in Nakuru has sentenced police Constable Jackson Kipkoech Konga to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his superior, Sergeant Christopher Kimeli, on August 8, 2023, in Nakuru East Sub-County.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the sentence follows a successful prosecution by the prosecutors.

During the trial, the prosecution presented testimony from 10 witnesses, effectively proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to witness accounts, the incident began with an altercation between the two officers inside the report office.

Constable Konga reportedly became enraged over what he perceived as insults from Sergeant Kimeli. After cocking his firearm, he exited the office. Sergeant Kimeli followed him, at which point Konga turned and shot him.

Testifying before Justice Julius Nyangea, the accused admitted that a confrontation had taken place earlier that morning.

“It arose after Sergeant Kimeli, during his routine inspection, ordered that two suspects—detained overnight at the K9 Unit—be taken to the report office rather than to Nakuru Central Police Station. This directive sparked the dispute that ultimately turned deadly,” ODPP stated.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Nyangea acknowledged that some provocation had occurred.

However, he emphasized that this did not justify or excuse the accused’s actions. The judge concluded that Konga had acted with intent to kill, noting that the nature of the weapon used demonstrated a clear understanding that death was a likely consequence.

In determining the sentence, the court considered the gravity of the offence, the fatal outcome, the weapon involved, and the serious breach of discipline within the police service.

