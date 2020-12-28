Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nancy Pelosi Humiliates Trump

Avatar

By

Published

Nancy Pelosi commenting on Trump action to veto Stimulus Bill and Defense Bill

(KDRTV)-The president suddenly decided to sign the $900 Billion Covid-19 relief bill after a week of delay, the same unchanged bill that the president refused to sign and called a ‘disgrace’.

Trump’s rather random and illogical actions are unfolding by the day, the president criticized the stimulus bill as insufficient and wasteful, he argued that Americans should receive $2000 instead of $600 payment checks, yet he had the idea to somehow sign the bill between golf matches like nothing ever happened. Hard to tell the reasons or who convinced Trump to sign it, in this era of US politics, nothing makes sense anymore.

For all we know, the president could have received a sign from the universe to sign it, he could have had his mind changed by spiritual inspiration or the likely scenario where a certain party had leverage on him and used it. The actual Bill was flown over to Florida and Trump signed it from Mar a Lago club, while having Christmas with his family, for all we know, an emotional family moment could have changed his mind about it.

The strange thing here is that his demands to mend the stimulus bill actually started a movement and gained momentum in the house of representatives. Democrats were aligning themselves with the trend and pushing in the same direction, the $2000 would have certainly worked out in the end. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on board, saying ‘Let’s Do it!’.

Something changed Trump’s mind about the Bill and it’s left for pure speculation to figure out what exactly. That didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi from moving forward with the $2000 payment check plan in a new initiative called the CASH Act, an additional modification to increase the payment to Americans, the House is expected to formally vote on the act today Monday 28th of December.

The vote will be a typical floor vote and the ball is now in Trump’s court, to get his party inline and vote to pass it. Democrats are full in with Pelosi, if the CASH act makes it through the vote, Trump will be left in a tight spot where Pelosi and the Democrats come out as the winner, something he doesn’t savor that well.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:

You May Also Like

PhotoCollage 20200619 0803222642 PhotoCollage 20200619 0803222642

News

Details! Why DP William Ruto has Been Kicked Out of Jubilee Asili Centre

(KDRTV) – A section of Tanga Tanga members has alleged that the government is frustrating a landlord who had leased his property to be...

1 day ago

News

Iraq Furious Over Presidential Pardon to Blackwater Murderers

(KDRTV)-On September 16th, 2007, Blackwater private security firm personnel opened fire on civilians in what was named Nisour Square Massacre, killing 17 and injuring...

2 days ago
EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb

News

William Ruto Destroys Mudavadi, Wetangula in their Backyard

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will not shelve his State House ambitions for Musalia Mudavadi and/or Moses Wetangula. The DP, in a rare...

1 day ago

News

Trump’s Real Target, Section 230

(KDRTV)-Trump’s mayhem continues as he vetoes the $740 billion Defense Bill in hopes of modifying Section 230, the 26 words that made the internet....

2 days ago